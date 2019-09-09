As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Carret Asset Management Boosted Position by $445,000; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $544,362

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 2.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50 million, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 4.13 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 347,534 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 39,114 shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 1.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Farmers And Merchants owns 165,573 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 60,044 shares. Glob Thematic Ltd Com owns 490,359 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc reported 413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Element Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Consolidated Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 41,600 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors accumulated 8,650 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.49% or 75,457 shares. Altrinsic Limited Liability invested in 1.02M shares or 4.3% of the stock. Comgest Investors Sas invested in 2.56 million shares. 25,323 were reported by Natl Bank Of Hawaii.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Reimbursement in Germany for MiniMedâ„¢ 670G Insulin Pump System for Individuals with Type 1 Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.2% or 92,377 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Company has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 24,557 were accumulated by Boston Lc. Korea Investment Corp has invested 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bsw Wealth stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sei Invs has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd owns 60,255 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 6 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 131 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 133 shares. Whetstone Ltd Liability Co reported 11.68% stake. Moreover, Vestor Cap Ltd has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,363 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.46 million shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Meritage Port holds 15,667 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Moab Capital Ptnrs Lc has 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares to 38,549 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,748 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).