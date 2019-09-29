As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Brown Advisory Decreased Stake by $12.84 Million; Global Payments (GPN) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 6,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 464,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879.04 million, down from 470,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (GPN) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 34,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 287,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.01M, down from 322,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Global Payments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 1.43 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Jericho Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 8.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Private Harbour Investment & Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 838 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 2.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,706 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 2,884 shares. Bridges Investment Management has 31,920 shares. Mngmt Pro stated it has 128 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clough Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.54% or 13,699 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 532 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nine Masts Capital, Hong Kong-based fund reported 606 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd holds 4,310 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 98 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon.com set to make European TV push – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Amazon Stock Should Own the Holiday Season – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 319,720 shares to 336,515 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 15,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Payments, Total System have held merger talks – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments, Total System to merge in $21.5B stock deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 327,414 shares to 336,151 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 16,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt has 9,917 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,425 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc Inc (Ca) owns 41 shares. 67,012 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Scotia Cap reported 11,785 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce owns 19,200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Coho Prns invested 3.18% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc owns 9,315 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs holds 172,690 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 116,671 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $483.07M for 24.35 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.