As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Bridgecreek Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 12,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19,744 shares to 4,451 shares, valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,790 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,040 shares to 25,980 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 12,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

