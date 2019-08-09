As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered by $98.18 Million Its Stake; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Continues to Hold Stake in Visa (V)

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $17.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.8. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 3.82 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,367 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 1.7% or 1,368 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Saturna Cap Corp reported 1,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sei Com reported 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 9,447 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 740 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Autus Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 3,680 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,126 shares. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 442 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc has 2,374 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 122,470 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 3.11% or 18,040 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.78% or 1,527 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $94.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 72.40 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr LP holds 7,885 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 0.17% or 13,575 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 348,628 shares. South State holds 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 88,463 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 113,175 shares for 5.77% of their portfolio. 111,983 are held by De Burlo Gp Inc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company accumulated 28 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 238,564 shares. Hikari Tsushin has invested 3.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Donaldson Mngmt holds 0.54% or 38,629 shares. 3,602 were reported by Boston Prtn. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 8,497 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 74,921 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Management Ab holds 2.52 million shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 187,000 shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,800 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,740 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).