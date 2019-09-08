As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $98.18 Million; Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Its Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 141,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, down from 148,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 977,830 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Cap stated it has 4.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). S R Schill Assocs holds 1.69% or 1,578 shares in its portfolio. 338,847 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Country Tru Bankshares reported 39,436 shares. 3,660 were reported by Navellier Assocs Incorporated. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 604,591 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 664 shares. Mcdaniel Terry reported 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Napier Park Glob Capital (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 14.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,004 were reported by Nine Masts Capital. Gradient Investments Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 145 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs owns 392 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Ramps Up Its Efforts to Contain Roku’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon.com set to make European TV push – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares to 756,514 shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. by 25,851 shares to 263,088 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc Ordinary by 33,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc holds 22,335 shares. 127,888 are held by Us State Bank De. Kings Point Management, a New York-based fund reported 48,328 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 19,796 shares. Connable Office Incorporated stated it has 27,678 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Lc holds 56,126 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). World Asset invested in 33,407 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Financial Bank holds 0.28% or 30,799 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 1.38% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 7,442 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 266,016 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Twin Capital Management has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cohen & Steers reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Power REIT to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.