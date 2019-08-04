As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Westwood Management Has Cut Its Stake; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Market Value Declined While Rbf Capital Has Upped Its Position

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 1183.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 458,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 496,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 38,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 95,949 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51 million, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,900 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 66,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Pzena Investment Limited Liability Com has 1.87 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cna stated it has 0.02% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Invesco Ltd holds 184,831 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 19,704 shares. Moreover, Rbf Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Morgan Stanley reported 69,496 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 703,539 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 56,557 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). State Street has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 273,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 76,007 shares to 135,893 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Limited Company invested 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Mngmt Llc invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset accumulated 631 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 4,582 were accumulated by Lincoln Cap. Central Secs Corporation stated it has 3.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bryn Mawr Tru Communication holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,191 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 6,841 shares. Ballentine Ltd invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 561 were reported by Baxter Bros. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 29,560 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested in 0.39% or 45,141 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 290 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 489 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

