As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Wespac Advisors Lifted Position by $465,050; Home Depot (HD) Holder Colony Group Has Trimmed Holding

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $40.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.97. About 2.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 6,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 17,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 24,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.76. About 2.61M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.97 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 5,703 shares to 88,319 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

