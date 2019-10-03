As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Position by $27.45 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Held by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 123,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.22 million, up from 116,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.03M shares to 7.39M shares, valued at $272.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

