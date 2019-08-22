As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised Its Position; Tig Advisors Raised Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43 million, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech Sees 2Q Rev $250M-$265M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $9.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.81. About 1.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,106 shares to 26,923 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,407 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast reported 34,460 shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc accumulated 15,890 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Cap holds 3.72% or 33,983 shares. Wallington Asset Lc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,656 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability has 4.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 249,106 shares. Bailard accumulated 4,810 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Montag A Inc reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Pecaut has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 308 were reported by Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Noven Financial Group Inc stated it has 183 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated owns 7,384 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Parkwood Limited Company holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,200 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,930 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

