As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Tanaka Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position by $511,488 as Share Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 344,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62 million, up from 334,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 2.66 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $22.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.57. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans La holds 210 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com holds 39,000 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,823 were reported by Donaldson Capital Lc. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 84 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company has 6.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,516 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80,089 shares. Hudock Cap Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 241 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Services accumulated 280 shares. Harvey Mgmt Incorporated has invested 5.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company reported 1.43% stake. Uss Invest Limited has 140,061 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And invested in 0.7% or 443 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,340 shares.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares to 208,965 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).