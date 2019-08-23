As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wright Investors Service Lowered by $838,380 Its Position; As Prologics (PLD) Stock Value Rose, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $422,166

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 197,303 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 471 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, down from 4,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $14.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.51. About 716,193 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 153 shares. Presima reported 12.46% stake. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,908 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Consolidated Inv Gp Lc has 1.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 29,000 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.17% or 2.10 million shares. Cincinnati Insur has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fjarde Ap owns 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 199,746 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 868,241 shares stake. Forward Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 14,140 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 1.54 million shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,403 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 2.35 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 519,296 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 20,718 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,158 shares to 45,139 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Us Pfd Stk Inde (PFF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.