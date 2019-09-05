As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder White Elm Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $2.04 Million; Chevron (CVX) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $606,390

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, up from 86,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.53. About 1.99 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $33.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.3. About 1.83M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.69 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares to 425,209 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK).

