As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Mathes Company Has Lowered Holding by $361,340; Polygon Management LTD Position In National Cinemedia (NCMI) Was Raised

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $57.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1767.26. About 2.16 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 94,990 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 31,546 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 27,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 938 shares. Aperio Ltd Com stated it has 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Citigroup has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 49,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 84,682 shares in its portfolio. 653,740 were reported by Mondrian Prtn Ltd. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.22% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Susquehanna International Group Llp owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 21,977 shares. Skylands Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Parametric Assocs Llc has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 586,352 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.76 million shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.46 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,956 are held by City Hldg Company. Natixis has invested 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Korea Invest Corp has 2.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bollard Gp Ltd Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 44,980 shares. 45,916 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Barton Investment Mngmt owns 46,416 shares. 7,095 were reported by Gam Ag. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 307 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd has 1,527 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Ipswich Investment Com Inc owns 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,364 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 69,076 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 0.02% or 317 shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 676 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 3,950 shares to 32,505 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.