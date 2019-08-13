As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Trimmed Position; Country Trust Bank Cut Its Holding in Oracle Common (ORCL) by $7.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation Common (ORCL) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 138,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 513,781 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60M, down from 651,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Oracle Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 3.68M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $29.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.48. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG) by 14,378 shares to 606,677 shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Utilities Select Sector Etf (XLU) by 180,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Common (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 3,181 shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 9,833 shares. Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors has 1.68% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic holds 103,158 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 23,090 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited owns 31.70 million shares for 5.4% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,935 shares. Hartline Corp holds 5,898 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.32% or 5,160 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 137,410 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 105,037 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,600 shares. 164,611 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 1.41M shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated Inc holds 4.65 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Investment Management Incorporated owns 1,022 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 4.52% or 17,023 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Commercial Bank has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C has 766 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Washington has 3.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,042 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,451 shares. Hamel Incorporated holds 278 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 36,450 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbus Circle Invsts invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yhb owns 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,665 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs reported 280 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ssi Inv Mgmt owns 900 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 6,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.35 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.