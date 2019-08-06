As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stake Boosted by Osterweis Capital Management Inc

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 329,873 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 40 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.17M, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 49,355 shares to 204,230 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,080 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Co Lta owns 3,698 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co owns 53,907 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,327 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 6,000 shares. 23,567 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Citigroup has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 226 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Management has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 208 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 3,466 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 149,402 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc has 49,265 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 155,035 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 8,494 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 3.96% or 5,000 shares. Oakmont Corporation holds 14.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 59,139 shares. 5,278 were accumulated by Ws Mgmt Lllp. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 261,514 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors has 8,665 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 781 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0.23% or 1,390 shares. Bouchey Financial has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,898 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co invested 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Personal Financial Services owns 593 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 639 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 92,652 shares. Illinois-based Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability has invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 50 shares to 450 shares, valued at $79.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 1,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC).