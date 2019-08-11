As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Increased Holding; Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) Position Has Increased by Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92M, up from 16,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.35 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 1,031 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 33,550 shares. Captrust holds 33,264 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 2.24 million shares. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lmr Prns Llp owns 24,704 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 226,953 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 12,094 shares. Cap Intl Limited Ca holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 19,720 shares. 785 are held by Farmers Bancorp. 9,361 were reported by Fruth Management. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 0.06% or 6,835 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,156 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 142,851 shares.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 5,567 shares to 13,572 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,763 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,390 shares to 183,211 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,480 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).