As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $579,258; Dowling & Yahnke Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $333,690 as Stock Price Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.06M, down from 10,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 66.97 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,733 shares to 106,199 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General American Com Inc owns 18,000 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.21% stake. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Company has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 142 shares. 1,500 are owned by Clear Street Mkts Ltd Co. Financial Advisory Ser invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accredited holds 546 shares. Winfield Assoc invested 6.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brookstone Mgmt owns 1,375 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 19,259 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Brown Ltd Llc invested in 1,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 257,169 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 8.72% or 7,932 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Company has 480 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,752 shares to 26,208 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,997 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).