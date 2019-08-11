As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; Cutler Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $7.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.37M, down from 35,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio)

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,938 shares to 45,047 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 36,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.