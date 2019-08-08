As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased by $443,220 Its Position; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock Declined While Icm Asset Management Lifted Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 306,828 shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,076 shares. South Texas Money Management has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, White Elm Lc has 4.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,902 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 3,828 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 159 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 1,095 shares. Argent Tru Communications stated it has 5,363 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,009 shares. Tompkins Financial invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Miller Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 407 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 3,530 shares. Sabal Tru owns 161 shares. Cls Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,765 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,196 activity. $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was sold by Moore Larry Oscar.