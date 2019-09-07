As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Lifted Its Position by $33.82 Million; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Market Valuation Rose, Trian Fund Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 5.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675.26 million, down from 7.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.04 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog

