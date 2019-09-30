As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lifted by $658,764 Its Stake; As Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose, Welch Capital Partners Upped Holding by $4.01 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 117.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 28,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 12,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $255.08. About 566,060 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1726.23. About 1.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.34% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 111,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 1.89% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 9,280 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,715 shares. 115,728 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation. Destination Wealth invested in 20 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 3,006 shares. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Suntrust Banks invested in 3,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 0.08% or 189,128 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 111,915 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 16,869 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 4,681 shares.

