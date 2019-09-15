As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Kanawha Capital Management Has Raised by $393,744 Its Stake; As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $360,468

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, up from 253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 10,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.13. About 536,309 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 3.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 190,979 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Co owns 11,830 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 6.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 644,823 shares. Grassi Inv invested in 0.23% or 825 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 41,300 shares stake. Blue Edge invested in 0% or 3,364 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 354,055 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 258,727 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.73% or 5,873 shares. 765 were accumulated by Blume Capital Mngmt Inc. First Utd State Bank Trust invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,366 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Company, Colorado-based fund reported 13,031 shares.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21,930 shares to 11,830 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,320 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 53.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.