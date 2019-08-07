As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Iberiabank Increased by $1.31 Million Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Srs Investment Management Trimmed Position by $225.38 Million

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 737 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 4,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.19 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 27.78M shares traded or 213.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,016 shares to 112,747 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 13,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,429 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.