As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Moreno Evelyn V Boosted Its Stake; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Intact Investment Management Decreased Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 75,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 81,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 2.08M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.13. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 973,202 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Philadelphia Co has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 192,400 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co Limited, Korea-based fund reported 60,307 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 7.62M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Advisor Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,828 shares. Moreover, King Luther Management has 0.79% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.52M shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 3,612 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Co has 8,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 12,546 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,000 shares to 382,960 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 698,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital World Invsts reported 3.83M shares. Colonial has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,774 shares. Ranger Investment Management Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt reported 2,386 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,700 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,439 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd has 26,906 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust Company stated it has 9,647 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Limited Com reported 1,682 shares.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,753 shares to 51,490 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,851 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).