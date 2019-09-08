As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Mathes Company Has Cut Position; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Holds Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 1.61M shares traded or 15.95% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares to 6,285 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 137,879 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 162,397 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 28,929 shares. 514 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Fil Limited invested in 0.15% or 1.33 million shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). M&T Commercial Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Cibc World reported 6,581 shares. Inv Counsel reported 12,490 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Art Advsr Ltd holds 0.06% or 15,144 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 10,373 shares. Parkside Comml Bank reported 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, AKAM, LLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment holds 3,695 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 509,449 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fairfield Bush & Com reported 11,244 shares. 5,499 are held by Advsr Ok. 477 are held by Marathon Management. Adi Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.7% or 200 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP reported 770 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 22,578 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Shaker Investments Lc Oh invested in 1.75% or 1,416 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waddell Reed Fincl accumulated 392,941 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.27% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 1.62 million shares. Cap Ww Investors reported 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,600 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Fresh launches on-demand in UK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.