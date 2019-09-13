As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Cut Stake; As Ericsson (ERIC) Share Price Declined, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $810,603

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 90,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 200,942 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 291,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 2.28M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.62. About 1.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 61,091 shares to 73,782 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 240,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.93 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.