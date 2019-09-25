As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Beck Capital Management Decreased Holding; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $4.09 Million as Valuation Declined

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $8.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.58. About 2.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 66,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 119,274 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, down from 185,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 1.01M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 13/04/2018 – Deripaska faces Rio Tinto blow; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Australian Iron-ore Shipments Higher On-year; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO LIMITED & FORMER CEO; 25/04/2018 – Nevada Copper Appoints Matthew Gili as President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO COMPLETES GROSS DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAMME

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 95.14 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.94% or 2,236 shares. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 1.44% or 1,898 shares. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiera Cap holds 0.17% or 24,008 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Co has 1.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,223 shares. Hartline Invest stated it has 6,319 shares. Montag A & Assoc Inc invested in 1.66% or 9,835 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 3.25% or 2,757 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Llc reported 1,455 shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Lp reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montrusco Bolton Investments owns 19,191 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.15% or 697 shares.

