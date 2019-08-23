As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Antipodean Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $873,240

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 12.35M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $56.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1748.76. About 4.20 million shares traded or 16.40% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.73 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

