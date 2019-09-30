As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Highland Capital Management Lifted Position by $634,155; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.47. About 1.98 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64M, up from 8,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.47. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.16 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon target trimmed on near-term profitability – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon's PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: "10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com" published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "AWS Announces AWS IQ – Business Wire" with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 3.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,906 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd stated it has 1,973 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust has invested 2.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 200,496 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,746 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.62% stake. Jmg Financial owns 135 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.09% or 10,051 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 3,351 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 537 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.74% or 2,027 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri holds 1,202 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 2,010 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,311 shares to 277,184 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,377 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

