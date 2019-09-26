As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Glaxis Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; As Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Share Price Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Increased Its Stake

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 519.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 259,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 309,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 4.08 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $35.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.37. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 48,771 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 46,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 491,748 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 533,150 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 787,467 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 327,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp owns 1.19M shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 156,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 358,173 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 3.56M shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:WPX) by 43,253 shares to 6,747 shares, valued at $78,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.57% or 2,386 shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 1,565 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 14,450 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 4,404 are held by Evergreen Capital Limited Liability. Klingenstein Fields And Lc holds 1.98% or 20,195 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Lc has 107,591 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.04% or 29,737 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 2,986 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Management reported 370 shares. 1,500 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 120,235 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. First Long Island Investors Lc invested in 15,908 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.35% or 58,285 shares. The Washington-based Saturna has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).