As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, E&G Advisors LP Lifted Stake; Bronson Point Management Lifted Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.74 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 197,122 were accumulated by Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 92,849 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 208,779 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 217,923 shares. National Pension reported 0% stake. Boston Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,784 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,931 shares. First Republic Mgmt owns 71,522 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Raymond James Na owns 17,783 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 51,525 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Com reported 0.19% stake. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 448 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of stock was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares to 3,025 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,979 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington holds 2.72% or 3,014 shares. 659 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Management Llc. Bragg Finance Advsr Inc has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,225 shares. Weybosset Research And Limited Liability Co reported 0.31% stake. Charles Schwab Inv invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 41,300 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,844 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP holds 0.28% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & Inc Ny stated it has 4,542 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Capital Mgmt Assocs New York reported 1,074 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlas Browninc invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 296,198 shares or 10.12% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 0.18% or 2,090 shares.