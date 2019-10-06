As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, David R Rahn & Associates Trimmed Position; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 14,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.41M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 316,421 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 3,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Llc has 4.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,313 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 1,810 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Lp holds 55,000 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 330 shares. Coatue Limited has 4.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 271,083 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Lp owns 96,196 shares or 8.03% of their US portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 986 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Com owns 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,266 shares. Cleararc reported 3.51% stake. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 4,523 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 8,544 shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress, a Florida-based fund reported 1,829 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 60,864 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 21,500 shares. New York-based Soroban Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 3.19% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Apg Asset Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Clark Grp Inc has 0.44% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 275,932 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 198,918 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 102,852 shares stake. Fmr Ltd reported 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 5,447 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). The New York-based Prelude Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 38,557 shares to 802,883 shares, valued at $160.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 62,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $6.24 million. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock.