As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Carlson Capital Management Upped by $325,923 Its Position; Southern Co (SO) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Its Holding by $454,818 as Market Value Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 8,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 41,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 32,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,956 shares to 8,381 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,017 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.