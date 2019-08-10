As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Antipodean Advisors Decreased Its Position by $14.24 Million; Blackrock Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) Cut as Share Value Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 276,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 24.47M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.60M, down from 24.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 2.96M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.03% or 39.77M shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc holds 0.14% or 121,377 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 32,136 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Co accumulated 434 shares. 16,131 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 894,036 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Oregon-based fund reported 64,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 148 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 174,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 681,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp invested in 56,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hilltop Holding Inc invested in 0.07% or 19,242 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Shares for $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 160,997 shares to 65.34 million shares, valued at $6.93B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 120,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

