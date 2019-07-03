As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Somerset Group Decreased Its Position by $715,560; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose While Pittenger & Anderson Boosted by $623,200 Its Stake

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,395 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 28,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $230.27. About 713,298 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lease deal sees Amazon Air fleet buildup – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Indiaâ€™s PhonePe Is The Next Walmart Stock Catalyst – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Uberâ€™s Victory Over Amazon Doesnâ€™t Make Uber Stock a Buy – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Amazon Create an Efficient Air Operation? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 30,049 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1,394 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.65 million shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt reported 697 shares stake. Creative Planning accumulated 0.6% or 93,704 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 395,541 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Btc Capital Management holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,054 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 16,819 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund holds 8,203 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,138 shares. 136,000 were reported by Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenleaf stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 52,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,870 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).