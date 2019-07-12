As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Its Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding in Citigroup (C) by $13.38 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 215,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.17M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 8.67M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 9,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.37. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form FWP Citigroup Global Markets Filed by: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% or 20,857 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 125,944 shares. Scotia Capital invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Trust Bancshares has 15,496 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 14.82 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 269,814 shares. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 1,989 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il owns 5,030 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru Communications has 56,511 shares. Kansas-based Vantage Invest has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 3.56 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.34% or 2.09 million shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Ltd Liability accumulated 18,354 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,870 shares to 111,104 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 68,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.28B for 9.76 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like It’s 1999. It’s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Panel Upholds District Court Decision Blocking Pilot Efforts To Slow Atlas Air’s Operations – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon working on high-end Echo, robot – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,669 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 6,436 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 144,904 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 18,864 shares. Maple Cap Incorporated holds 5,847 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware invested 3.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 2.89% or 9,286 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 6 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,327 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,993 shares. Davis reported 4.57% stake. Grassi Mgmt reported 824 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).