As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Lifted Stake; Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $1.10 Million

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 30,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 290,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.86 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.22M for 23.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,024 shares to 174,717 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American (EMLP) by 60,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,594 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE).

