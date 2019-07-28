As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Caprock Group Has Lifted Position; Hormel Foods (HRL) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Position by $845,196 as Share Price Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 19,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,630 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 75,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 1.42 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Lp stated it has 77,906 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 246,741 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Millennium Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 19,500 shares. 5,058 were accumulated by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Benedict Fincl Advisors holds 1.64% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 84,528 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 1,909 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 24,686 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 44,717 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 31,822 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 43,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 0.07% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 653,208 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 112,700 shares in its portfolio.

