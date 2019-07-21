As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Interocean Capital Boosted Position; Hillcrest Asset Management Lifted Newpark Resources (NR) Position by $1.91 Million; Market Value Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 1,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 5,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1964.52. About 3.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources (NR) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 212,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 804,936 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 592,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.87M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 472,598 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Condor Cap Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Bank & Trust stated it has 6,027 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 54,963 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. Bessemer Group has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1832 Asset Lp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,716 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 915 shares. 582 are held by Truepoint Inc. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Inc has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Inv reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Round Table Llc holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 719 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Patten Gp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 94,513 shares to 454,745 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Cola Euro Ptnrs F.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Amazon Rules the Online Grocery Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) 4.6% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 11,444 shares. 21,588 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co. Miles invested in 0.12% or 15,098 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 145 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Prudential Financial Inc reported 146,392 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 13.75 million shares. Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 804,936 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 787,738 shares. 162,428 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,057 shares.