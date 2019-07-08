As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Holder Compton Capital Management Has Decreased by $306,160 Its Holding; Korn Ferry (KFY) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 421,970 shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 15.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability invested in 1,321 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 163 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp holds 2.26% or 136,736 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 2,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 439 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 740 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Conning holds 9,384 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 177 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 20,227 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Vantage Partners Ltd Company reported 31,369 shares or 5.2% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 2,081 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland accumulated 179 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,267 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. 1.32 million were accumulated by Sands Cap Management Limited Com.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $72.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 19,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 74,900 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 18,668 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0.01% or 4,787 shares. Oberweis Asset accumulated 8,680 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 71 shares. Baskin Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 135,681 shares. 105,875 are held by Foundry Prtn Lc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 76,787 shares stake. 252,803 are held by Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 99,636 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13,527 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 81,184 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.46 million for 12.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.