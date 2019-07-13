As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Barton Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $432,540; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake Held by Oz Management Lp

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 2315.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.10 million, up from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 9.20 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN’S RENNA FORMER PROGRAM MGR FOR MODELS S, X AT TESLA; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: On Track for Full-Year 2018 Model S, X Delivery Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Meet Tesla’s new bondholder: Billionaire George Soros; 12/04/2018 – Federal agency says it booted Tesla from crash probe. Tesla denies, will complain to Congress; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS NTSB IS “MORE CONCERNED WITH PRESS HEADLINES THAN ACTUALLY PROMOTING SAFETY” — STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Tesla is fighting to reduce the amount of rework it has to do to produce its electric vehicles; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will enable orders for new Model 3 versions next week; 02/05/2018 – Nikola Motor Co, which makes hydrogen-powered semi trucks, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against electric automaker Tesla Inc alleging design patent infringements; 24/04/2018 – Tesla Is the Star, Japanese Trying Too: Beijing Auto Show Update; 25/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 99,400 shares to 73,700 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 455,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,400 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Put).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $4.40M were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $544,000 was made by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Service has invested 0.15% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.05% or 33,841 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 184,273 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 1,573 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Inc invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 759 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 0.03% or 851 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Group has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 33 shares. Washington-based Washington National Bank has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited owns 8,700 shares. Franklin Res reported 57,418 shares.

