As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed by $14.24 Million Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Trimmed Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic reported 255 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 630 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has 201,485 shares. 2,656 were accumulated by Charter. Centurylink Inv Management Co holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,358 shares. Ipswich Investment Management holds 1.96% or 3,364 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Ltd Liability invested 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Manhattan Co, New York-based fund reported 8,597 shares. The Nevada-based Peavine Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schmidt P J Invest Management holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,695 shares. Moreover, Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 459 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri owns 1,232 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Ltd reported 1,367 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 14,994 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has 8,564 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

