As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $4.03 Million; Eqis Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Medifast (MED) as Shares Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 3,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 8,048 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 11,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 230,274 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible

