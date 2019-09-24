As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped by $10.47 Million Its Holding; Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised Enerplus (ERF) Position by $3.58 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 886,937 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,944 shares to 2,871 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,099 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 44,419 shares to 374,600 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

