As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Summit Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Pacific Heights Asset Management Stake In Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Was Has Increased

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 345,992 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 259,339 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 2.43% or 274,229 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 254,868 shares. 14,907 were reported by Creative Planning. Alps Advsrs invested in 110,257 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.75M were accumulated by Bridger Mngmt Lc. Voya Ltd stated it has 17,145 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Fmr Llc reported 0.03% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Amer Int Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vanguard Grp accumulated 2.88M shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.04% or 64,899 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 19,600 shares. Old West Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,665 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc owns 3,635 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 236 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Granite Inv Lc holds 1.81% or 17,898 shares. Bp Pcl holds 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 39,000 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6.02% or 15,207 shares. Parsec Mgmt accumulated 1,598 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 77,862 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 38,713 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc owns 5,166 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 914 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt owns 863 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate holds 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,338 shares. 574 were accumulated by Advisory Incorporated. Ems Lp stated it has 6.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth owns 5,324 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio.