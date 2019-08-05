As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Summit Asset Management Boosted Position by $345,514; Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Has Upped Stake by $976,500

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 59,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.14M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/04/2018 – TESLA IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – BUZZFEED NEWS; 16/04/2018 – Tesla is pausing Model 3 production at its Fremont, California factory to ” to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks.”; 24/03/2018 – Tesla’s Musk Requests First-quarter Production ‘slow Down’ In Norway: Reports — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Aluminium wrestles with steel over electric vehicle market; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla is having a very bad week; 16/04/2018 – Tesla Halts Model 3 Production Again; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 15/05/2018 – It is “quite likely” Tesla will make more than 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, according to a leaked internal memo; 11/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 08/05/2018 – A Market Starved for Electric Cars `Thrilled’ at Tesla’s Arrival

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny stated it has 1,808 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,197 shares. Blume Mgmt Incorporated holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,408 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Menlo Advisors owns 1,845 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.13% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 226,205 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.1% or 2,538 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 3,542 shares. 466,892 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. Pure Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 789 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrow holds 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,434 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 105,013 shares. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla Missed the Mark But TSLA Stock Will Endure – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is NIO, China’s Tesla Rival, on the Brink of a Turnaround? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Is Charged And Ready To Drive Returns – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $544,000 was made by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 98,477 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Investment Mgmt Limited holds 3.97% or 1,240 shares in its portfolio. 3.32 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Indiana Trust And Investment Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 374 shares. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Cap Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 1,647 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.05M shares. 5,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Co owns 31,369 shares or 5.2% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.05% or 40,327 shares. California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.14% or 604,591 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Management Limited Com has 143 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.