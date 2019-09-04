As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Sns Financial Group Has Lifted by $3.78 Million Its Position; Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Position as Stock Value Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 2.48 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’)

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $14.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.94. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SIL: Bull Market Underway, 30% More Upside This Year – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tilray, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Aimmune Therapeutics Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortuna Silver Mines slides as Lindero continues to weigh – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna Silver Mines to release third quarter 2018 financial results on November 8, 2018; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on November 9, 2018 – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 500 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 123,952 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 740,288 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 7,700 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 101,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 962,105 shares. Sprott has 1.54% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.67 million shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 12,517 shares. Raffles Assocs Limited Partnership reported 140,000 shares stake. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 370,893 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Companies You Don’t Realize You Rely On Every Day – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now the Time to Buy Micron Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 50,514 shares to 479,827 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).