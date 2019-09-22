As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Lowered Position; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Share Value Rose While Silverback Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 94,781 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.11 million, down from 33,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares to 110,200 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 101,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci invested in 0.83% or 78,692 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 311,596 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.47M shares. 142,878 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Caprock Group reported 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 121 were reported by Saratoga &. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund stated it has 8,625 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Whetstone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 9.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,171 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Llc holds 4.23% or 221,247 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 147 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% or 455 shares. Redwood Investments Llc owns 10,756 shares. Aviance Prtn Ltd Com reported 4.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,265 activity.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oaktree Capital Mgmt LP reported 3.25 million shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 35,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,880 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 48,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Lc reported 1.7% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 31,618 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.15 million shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 195,600 shares. Moreover, North Run Capital Limited Partnership has 5.87% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 836,836 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,229 shares. Davenport & Comm Lc stated it has 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared Tech Ltd Com holds 1.99% or 257,653 shares in its portfolio.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris Inc by 1.48M shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).