As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oarsman Capital Upped Holding; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lifted Its Position in Republic Services (RSG) by $303,200 as Stock Value Rose

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 1.34M shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Communication invested in 17,156 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 1.66 million are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Moreover, Whittier has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 7,838 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The New York-based Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 837 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 35,626 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial owns 23,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl reported 367 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 46,511 shares. Tradewinds Capital Lc invested in 99 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.14% or 187,591 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested in 196 shares.

