As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lowered Holding; As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Value Declined, Scholtz & Company Increased Its Position by $1.18 Million

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 1,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 15,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Co holds 2.25% or 3,266 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Llc owns 876 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ftb Advsrs has 2,666 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 28 shares. Moreover, Accuvest Glob Advisors has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 3,447 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 0.28% or 220 shares. Jbf Cap Inc invested 4.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset owns 642 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Finance Gru has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.21% or 1,460 shares. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

